Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

BA stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.00. The company had a trading volume of 597,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.39 and a 200-day moving average of $351.66. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

