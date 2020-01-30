Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $401.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.62.

Boeing stock opened at $322.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.66. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

