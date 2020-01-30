Boeing’s (BA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $321.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.62.

NYSE:BA opened at $322.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

