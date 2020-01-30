Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Lakeland Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,327.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

