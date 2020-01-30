BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $598,896.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. BOMB has a total market cap of $598,896.00 and $32,560.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00006618 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046427 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00068030 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,517.11 or 1.00246812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,295 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

