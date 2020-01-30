Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $21.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,872.86. 389,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,025.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,965.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

