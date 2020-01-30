BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.40

News headlines about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a news sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.29 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

