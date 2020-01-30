Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $394.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock opened at $373.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $241.72 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,789,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.