Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $123.42 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

