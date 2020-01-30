Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 30.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,776,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 412,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Noah by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 263,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NOAH stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

