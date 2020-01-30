Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,215,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at $12,769,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $22,304,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Bank of America assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.