Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.42. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

