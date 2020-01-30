Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 101,829 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,829 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HDS. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of HDS opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.