Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $62,846,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.74. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

