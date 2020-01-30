Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 9,605 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of DLR opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

