Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

NYSE:SKM opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.