Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

