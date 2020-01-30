Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 248,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.22.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

