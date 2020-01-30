Bottos Price Hits $0.0032 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $441,726.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, IDEX and LBank. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.00 or 0.05727593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128760 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016314 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bibox, IDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.