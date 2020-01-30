botXcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.03 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One botXcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $61.03 million and $246,847.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

