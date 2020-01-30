Bounty0x Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Radar Relay. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $241,877.00 and $530.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

