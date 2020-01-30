BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Lessened by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $29,537,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BP by 97.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 10,585,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

