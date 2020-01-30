Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS) Insider Buys £8,360 in Stock

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS) insider Ronald Series purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,360 ($10,997.11).

Shares of BMS stock opened at GBX 212.25 ($2.79) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.24. Braemar Shipping Services plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70.08 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.84 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of $66.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.