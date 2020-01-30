Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 9,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,763,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $113,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

