Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.38. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.