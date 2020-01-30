Bread (BRD) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx and Kucoin. Bread has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and $817,979.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

