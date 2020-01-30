Brickblock (BBK) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Brickblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $253.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Brickblock has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046343 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00067615 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,512.13 or 0.99607559 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053114 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

