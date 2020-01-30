Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.05-0.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.05-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BGG traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,719,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,564. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

