Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Brightsphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brightsphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.