Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Brinker International has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brinker International to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

EAT opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

