Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,065,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

