Brink’s (BCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCO opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $69.85 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

