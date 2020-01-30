Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964,606. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

