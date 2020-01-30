British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 42,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 53,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

