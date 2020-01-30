British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $19.88 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

