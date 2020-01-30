British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,700 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($49.40).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,388 ($44.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,324.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,020.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

