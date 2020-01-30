Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $114,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 81,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 139,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $2,435,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.