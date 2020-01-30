Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will report sales of $96.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.12 million. Anaplan reported sales of $69.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $346.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.64 million to $347.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $461.07 million, with estimates ranging from $457.62 million to $465.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,703,873.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,734,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,747 shares of company stock worth $12,979,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

