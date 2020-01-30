Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

GIL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 490,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,208. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 82,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.