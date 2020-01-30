Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

3D Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 1,338,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,792. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 3D Systems by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 62.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

