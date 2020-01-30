Brokerages Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year sales of $7.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $98.82 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

