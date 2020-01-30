Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 1,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,985. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.