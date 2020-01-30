Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after purchasing an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 190,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after purchasing an additional 163,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.34. 319,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

