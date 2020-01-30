Brokerages Expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.83. Eaton Vance posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,651,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 173.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 312,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

