Brokerages Expect Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) to Post ($0.10) Earnings Per Share

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hoth Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

HOTH stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,681. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

