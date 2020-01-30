Brokerages Expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Pioneer Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of PESX stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

