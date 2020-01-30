Brokerages Expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for YPF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.38. YPF reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow YPF.

Get YPF alerts:

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YPF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of YPF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 1,211,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. YPF has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 176,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth $12,605,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.