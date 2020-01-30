Brokerages Set $5.25 Target Price for RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RumbleON’s rating score has improved by 14.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RumbleON an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RumbleON stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 258,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,400. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.76 million.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

