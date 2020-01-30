Brokers Issue Forecasts for Great Western Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

GWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

