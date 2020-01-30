Brokers Offer Predictions for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

BXS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,963. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth $228,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

